Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,264,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 109,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,289,000 after buying an additional 54,751 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

