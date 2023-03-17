VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

