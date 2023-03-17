StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VolitionRx Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

