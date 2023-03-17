StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
VolitionRx Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
VolitionRx Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.