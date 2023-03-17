Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,188,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,075,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 857,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

