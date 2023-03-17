Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

