Viad (NYSE:VVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Viad Stock Up 1.8 %
Viad stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Viad has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $44.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viad (VVI)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.