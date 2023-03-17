Viad (NYSE:VVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Viad stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Viad has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,319,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

