Viad (NYSE:VVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Up 1.8 %

Viad stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Viad has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

About Viad

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,381,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,319,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.