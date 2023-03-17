Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.