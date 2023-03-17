Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

