Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Price Performance
VPG opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
