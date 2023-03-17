Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

VPG opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,346,842.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,150. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.