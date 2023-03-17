Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 14,000 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
