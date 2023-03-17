Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 13,470 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.86. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 63,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alignment Healthcare

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

