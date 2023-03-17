Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Purchases $91,124.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

