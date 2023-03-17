Simon Kelly Purchases 20,000 Shares of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.40 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,000.00 ($58,666.67).

MA Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

