Nitin J. Mhatre Acquires 3,900 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,023.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 645,129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,809,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.