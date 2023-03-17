Mosich Nick Buys 2,862 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Axos Financial Stock Up 3.8 %
AX opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.
