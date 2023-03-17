Mosich Nick Buys 2,862 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

AX opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.