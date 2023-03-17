Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CFO Buys $97,280.00 in Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also

