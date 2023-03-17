David H. Keyte Acquires 10,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.00 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.