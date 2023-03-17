Matthew Alan Switzer Buys 10,000 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $894,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

