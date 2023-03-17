EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.54.
EverCommerce Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
