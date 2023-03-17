UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.81.

UiPath Trading Up 17.6 %

PATH opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Institutional Trading of UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

