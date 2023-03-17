Oshkosh Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

OSK stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $111.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.