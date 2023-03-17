Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $18.10 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

