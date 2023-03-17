Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of BRLT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $371.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

