Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of BRLT opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $371.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.