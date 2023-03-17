Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICF International Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10. ICF International has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

