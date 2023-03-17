Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Trading Up 5.2 %

DK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

