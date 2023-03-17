William M. Cook Acquires 2,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.41 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

