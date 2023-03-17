Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised by Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.9 %
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
