Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised by Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.