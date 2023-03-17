Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of YTEN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.