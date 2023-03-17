UCB SA Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UCB in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for UCB’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UCB from €120.00 ($129.03) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

UCBJF stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

