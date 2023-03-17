FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Issued By Cormark

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BOS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

TSE BOS opened at C$7.89 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$5.62 and a 1-year high of C$36.98. The company has a market cap of C$213.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388. Company insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

