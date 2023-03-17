Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

