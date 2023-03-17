FY2023 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Samsonite International Trading Up 3.7 %
Samsonite International Company Profile
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.