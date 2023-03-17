FY2023 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Samsonite International’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International Trading Up 3.7 %

Samsonite International Company Profile

Shares of SMSEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

