Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPL Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

PPL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.