FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $151.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.