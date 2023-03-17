McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.
MUX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.19.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
