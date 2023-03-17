McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

About McEwen Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,144 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.