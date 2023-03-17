FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lucid Diagnostics Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lucid Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Lucid Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.10 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

