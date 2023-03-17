HC Wainwright Comments on Kopin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kopin in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kopin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kopin by 167.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

