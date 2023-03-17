FY2023 EPS Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut by Analyst

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 83,350 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.