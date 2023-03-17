Curis, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Curis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Curis had a negative return on equity of 87.74% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Curis stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,149,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,136,297 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

