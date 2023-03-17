AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AxoGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

AxoGen Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AxoGen

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

