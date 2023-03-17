Oppenheimer Comments on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.85). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frequency Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FREQ. Cowen downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 332,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 204,263 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

