Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Annexon in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.60). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Annexon Stock Down 1.2 %

ANNX stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

