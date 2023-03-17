Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,700 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 1,149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

