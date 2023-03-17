ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
