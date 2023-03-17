Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.78.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

