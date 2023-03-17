Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.02 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

