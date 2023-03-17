Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Drops By 5.9%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $83.45 on Friday. Aedifica has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEDFF. HSBC began coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.
