Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rises By 8.7%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,849,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 9,981,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108,490.0 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AANNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.33) to €2.90 ($3.12) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.