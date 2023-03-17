Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.7 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $137.91. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,877. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

