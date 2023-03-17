Short Interest in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Rises By 9.4%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Price Performance
CRZN opened at $10.21 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $776,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 255,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $3,126,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile
Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
